Wisconsin crowns the brandy old fashioned as the official state cocktail

By Matt Ozug,
Tinbete ErmyasAilsa ChangAri Shapiro
Published November 14, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST

Lawmakers in Wisconsin have passed a resolution declaring the state's official cocktail: the brandy old fashioned.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Matt Ozug
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly.
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015.
