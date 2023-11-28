© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Elise Nieshalla named Indiana's new state comptroller

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 28, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST
Elise Nieshalla is a White woman with blonde hair, wearing a dark green plaid top.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Elise Nieshalla was named Indiana state comptroller at a press conference on Nov. 28, 2023.

Elise Nieshalla is Indiana’s new state comptroller.

Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed her to the position Tuesday, replacing Tera Klutz, who will leave office this week.

The state comptroller pays Indiana’s bills and works with local governments to distribute local tax revenue. Holcomb said Nieshalla’s experience as president of the Boone County Council and leader of the Indiana County Councils Association positions her perfectly to step into the role.

“She’s worked with the legislature. She’s worked with counties, cities, towns,” Holcomb said. “She’s been about transparency.”

Nieshalla praised the “fiscal stewardship” of Indiana leaders and her predecessor Tera Klutz as she begins the job this week.

“I am fully on board to write the next chapters for our state in financial responsibility on behalf of Hoosiers,” Nieshalla said.

Nieshalla can serve out the remainder of Klutz’s term, which expires in 2026.

READ MORE: State Comptroller Tera Klutz announces resignation, effective Nov. 30

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

She previously ran for statewide office, seeking to become the Republican nominee for state treasurer in 2022. She narrowly lost at the state GOP convention to now-State Treasurer Daniel Elliott.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Indiana
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
