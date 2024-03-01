$10M opioid settlement flowing to Montgomery County

Millions in lawsuit settlement money from companies that profited from opioids are starting to flow to local communities like Montgomery County. Now nonprofits can apply to put those funds into action.

Montgomery County commissioners have $10 million to distribute: $6 million for a behavioral health unit in the jail, $2 million for grants to nonprofits, and $2 million for a portal for the health care and justice system to better coordinate.

The money comes from Ohio’s settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors connected with overdoses in the state. Hundreds of state, county and local governments had filed lawsuits against the companies in response to the devastating opioid overdose crisis.

In 2017, during the deadliest year of the opioid crisis in the area, Montgomery County reported 556 people died from accidental overdoses, overwhelmingly from opioids. Last year, that dropped to 292 deaths.

Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jennifer Wentzel says$2 million is now available to nonprofits and county organizations.

"(It) creates the ability for new and innovative programs to be developed and for current programs to be enhanced," Wentzel said. "For us to continue the collaboration between organizations and to welcome more organizations to join us in the fight to reduce overdose deaths and addiction."

Kathryn Mobley Montgomery County commissioners and the health commissioner announced plans for the opioid crisis settlement money, including grants for nonprofits.

Individuals and government organizations aren't eligible to apply for the grants.

From March 1 through the end of April, groups can apply for up to $200,000. The money can be used for prevention, treatment and community recovery.

Around $6 million is earmarked to build a behavioral health unit inside the Montgomery County Jail.

County Commissioner Carolyn Rice describes it as a vital resource for many inmates.

"By cutting 226 general population beds and adding 100 medical and behavioral health needs beds, we will have the space and resources to support our inmates who are dealing with medical, mental health and addiction issues," Rice said.

