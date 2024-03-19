Kevin Coughlin wins Ohio’s 13th District Republican primary; will face Strong Sykes this fall

Kevin Coughlin has won the three-way Republican race to oppose Democratic Congresswoman Emilia Sykes for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District, according to unofficial election results.

Coughlin prevailed with more than 66% of the vote when the Associated called the race with about 44% of votes in. Hudson council member Chris Banweg trailed with just more than 25% of the vote and Richard Morckel, a former airship technician, came in third with less than 8%.

Sykes ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. Liam Walker has also filed to run in the general election in the George Wallace Party.

All three Republican candidates prioritized border security and lowering inflation in their campaigns.

Coughlin, a former state legislator and Stow Municipal Court clerk, is “a dependable conservative,” he said. A self-described Reagan Republican, Coughlin said he hopes to focus on cutting down federal spending and securing the border if elected to Congress.

“I believe in the market economy. I believe in less government regulation. I believe in lower taxes. I believe in accountable government,” he said. “I believe not in decriminalizing things, but recriminalizing things because I think we've gotten way too soft on crime.”

Col. Chris Banweg is a current Hudson City Councilmember and a member of the Marine Corps for nearly 25 years. He campaigned on border security and curbing violent crime.

“What sets me apart is I believe people are looking for leaders, not just another bureaucrat or career politician,” he said. “I think I bring a different perspective that is going to deliver solutions that maybe haven't been in traditional career politicians’ playbook.”

Akron resident Richard Morckel, who has never held an elected office, also focused on cutting spending and closing the border.

“Everybody says that, but nonetheless, it has to be done,” Morckel said. “We have to finish that wall, and we need to staff that wall.”

Sykes is serving her first term in Congress. Born and raised in Akron, she previously served two terms in the Ohio House, working her way up to House Minority Leader.

As Congresswoman, she serves on the Committees of Transportation and Infrastructure as well as Science, Space and Technology.

Lauren Green / Ideastream Public Media Three Republicans are competing in the 2024 Ohio primary to challenge first-term incumbent Democrat Emilia Sykes in the 13th Congressional District

The 13th District covers all of Summit County, the northern portion of Stark County and parts of Portage County.

The district is considered a “toss-up” and one of the most competitive Congressional races in the country by the Cook Political Report – leaning slightly Democrat.