Diemer, Miller and Kucinich will face off this fall for Ohio's 7th Congressional District

Democrat Matthew Diemer will face Republican incumbent Max Miller for Ohio's 7th Congressional District seat in November.

Diemer was picked as Miller's challenger in Tuesday's primary, capturing more than 80% of voters, according to unofficial results reported by the Associated Press. The AP called the race with about 30% of the vote in.

Diemer, a Cleveland native and current Bay Village resident, was endorsed earlier this year by the Ohio Democratic party. Diemer's background is rooted in international travel and studies; he attended the University of Hawaii for Political Science before moving to Asia to study Mandarin in China. He lived in Beijing and Shanghai, then moved to Taiwan to complete his MBA at the National Cheng Kung University.

Diemer said his international experience gives him a different perspective on politics.

“I think it gives me a unique light, an insight about what other countries are thinking, especially China,” Diemer said. “I'm kind of like a peek under the hood, and so...I can take that knowledge to Washington.”

He said his top priority is addressing the growing national debt, but other areas of concern include inflation and running a more efficient Congress.

Lauren Green / Ideastream Public Media

The 7th district, which stretches from Cleveland's southwest suburbs to Wooster, includes all of Medina and Wayne counties, as well as parts of Cuyahoga and Holmes.

The district's population, which is 86% white with a median income of more than $81,000, tends to skew conservative, with 18% of voters registered as Republicans and 13% registered as Democrats.

Miller, a former aide to Trump, first took the seat in 2023 after winning more than 55% of the vote.

Meanwhile, former Cleveland Mayor and 10th Congressional District representative Dennis Kucinich announced earlier this year he plans to run in the district as an Independent. He will join the ballot during the general election in November.