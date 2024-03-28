New portal helps Ohioans access infectious disease data

The Ohio Department of Health has a new addition to its website — a dashboard that tracks infectious diseases.

The new interactive dashboard, entitled “Summary of Infectious Diseases in Ohio,” is now active here.

The dashboard has data from more than 100 infectious diseases, including measles and Lyme disease. It can be filtered by timeframe and demographics such as age, sex, race and ethnicity.

The ODH says the data goes back to 2001, and it will be updated weekly. The new dashboard replaces an annual report on diseases.

https://data.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/data/view/summary-of-infectious-diseases-in-ohio

ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff said this will help improve access to information through data visualization.

“We hope that this helps people to better understand disease activity in their community and statewide, both historically and currently,” Vanderhoff said.

The dashboard doesn't include information on COVID-19 or influenza, as ODH has separate dashboards for those viruses.

