Indiana political centrist group's billboards urge Democratic voters to cast GOP primary ballots

Billboards from a political centrist group are urging Hoosier Democrats to vote in this year’s Republican primary.

The message from ReCenter Indiana is going up on roadsides in northwest, central and southeast Indiana.

The political group, formed two years ago, is made up of moderate Republicans, Democrats and independents.

“Our mission is to try to realign and re-center politics in Indiana and get away from the extremes,” board member Linda Heitzman said. “Because we really believe that most people, politically, are in the middle.”

The billboards urging people who usually take a Democratic ballot in the primary to vote in the Republican races this spring are focused on the open governor’s race.

Heitzman, a Democrat herself, said the next governor will likely be decided in the primary.

“So at least I know that my vote will have some impact on the election,” Heitzman said.

ReCenter Indiana will also launch a social media campaign around the issue.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.