Indiana receives over $3 million to reclaim abandoned coal mines

Indiana is expected to receive more than $3 million in funding to reclaim abandoned coal mines in the state. The money comes from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Reclaiming Abandoned Mine Lands program.

A combined $124 million will be provided to various states to address issues from former coal mining sites.

Abandoned coal mine sites can have leftover toxic heavy metals, which can get into groundwater and pollute drinking water. In Indiana, current and abandoned coal mining sites cause air and water pollution issues throughout the state.

The grant money aims to return these mining areas to their pre-mining conditions.

The program is funded in part by a fee collected on all coal produced in the United States. This latest round of funding comes in addition to money from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization program.

These grants will continue through 2035.

