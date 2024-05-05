© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
1 person dead after falling from stands during Ohio State commencement

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By WOSU News Staff
Published May 5, 2024 at 1:37 PM EDT
Mark Ferenchik
/
WOSU
One person died after falling from the stands at the Ohio Stadium during Ohio State's commencement on May 5th, 2024.

One person is dead after falling from the stands at Ohio Stadium Sunday during Ohio State's commencement ceremony.

Ohio State spokesperson Ben Johnson issued a statement confirming the person's death.

A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire confirmed the person who died was a female, but he did not know the victim's age.

The victim's name has not been released.

A call about the incident was received just before 12:30 p.m. About 70,000 people were at the stadium when the person fell.

Johnson said there were no additional details available regarding exactly how the person fell.

Johnson also said counseling and other support resources would be made available to anyone affected by the incident.

This is a developing story.
WOSU News Staff
