Republican Michael Rulli wins Ohio 6th Congressional District special election

Republican State Sen. Michael Rulli has defeated Democrat Michael Kripchack in Tuesday's special election to fill the remainder of former Rep. Bill Johnson's term in Ohio's 6th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Johnson stepped down in January to become president of Youngstown State University.

This election marks the first time since 2006 in which the district has been without an incumbent.

Tuesday's vote is the first of two elections between the candidates this year. In the general election on Nov. 5, voters will decide who will represent the district for the next full two-year term.

The Associated Press called the race with about 60 % of the votes totaled. With 85% of the votes counted, Rulli held a 54% to 46% advantage.

The 6th District covers 11 Ohio counties, including all of Carroll, Columbiana and Mahoning counties and part of Stark and Tuscarawas counties.

In 2022, Johnson handily won his last term with 67.7% of the vote. The district, whose boundaries were redrawn twice during Johnson's tenure due to redistricting, has historically flipped between Democratic and Republican candidates, but is now seen as solidly Republican.

Former Democratic Rep. Charlie Wilson held the seat for two terms before losing to Johnson. Prior to Wilson, former Democratic Gov. Ted Strickland represented the district for 10 years.

Rulli, of Salem, is serving his second term in the Ohio Senate representing Columbiana and Mahoning counties. He also serves as director of operations for Rulli Bros., his family's grocery business. He's chair of the General Government Committee and vice chair of the Workforce and Higher Education Committee. Rulli's campaign focused on national issues like inflation and border security.

Kripchak, an Air Force veteran, later worked in the entertainment industry as an actor, writer and producer. He has a master's degree in interactive telecommunications and founded a startup focused on electronic signal tracking, before moving home to Youngstown to assist his parents during the pandemic. His campaign focused on fighting for farmers, schools and unions.

Rulli far outraised Kripchak this year, $678,624 to $22,262, according to Federal Election Commission data.

Jenna Bal contributed to this report.