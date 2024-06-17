Two Cleveland Metropolitan School District board members step down

Two Cleveland Metropolitan School District Board of Education members announced on Friday last week they'll be stepping down, one after 17 years in the position and another after two, including the vice chair.

Vice Chair Leah Hudnall, who was appointed by Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb in 2022, and Denise Link, who's been on the board since 2007, said in the June 14 press release they're resigning due to changes in their professional responsibilities.

“Although I must resign from the Board of Education after 17 years of service, as my professional work responsibilities and travel have increased to the point that I can no longer devote the time necessary to serve effectively on the Board, I am honored to have served the students and families of Cleveland since 2007," Link said. "I look forward to continuing to support the school district and board leadership as a champion of public education in our city.”

Link, a vice president at KeyBank, had overseen three different CEOs during her time on the board including former CMSD CEO Eric Gordon and current CEO Warren Morgan, as well as the implementation of the Cleveland Plan, which instituted several reforms at the district level and across the city's education landscape. She was also board chair from 2009 to 2017.

Hudnall, an assistant professor of practice at Cleveland State University's School of Urban Affairs, has a young son who attends CMSD, is a CMSD graduate herself and was Bibb's first appointee to the board.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to resign from the Board of Education to pursue new opportunities that will align with my long-term career goals," she said in the press release. "I’m grateful to have served alongside dedicated education champions. During my time on the Board, I have been passionate about elevating the voices of students, parents, alumni, and the community. My family has been connected to the District for generations, and I will continue to advocate for high-quality education for every child in Cleveland."

She added that she "remains supportive" of Mayor Bibb and CEO Morgan and looks forward to supporting the district's bond issue and operating levy on the ballot this fall.

Board Chair Sara Elaqad thanked them for their service to the school district.

"It has been an honor to work alongside them on behalf of Cleveland children and families. They will be sorely missed. We will work closely on next steps and timelines to fill the vacancies created by their departures," Elaqad.

In the past, when board members have resigned, the city and school district have sought applications which were then vetted by a volunteer nominating panel, that made its recommendations to Mayor Bibb. He then made the final decision on who to appoint to the board.