Farmer's Market program for WIC participants sees huge surge in a decade

Ohio Department of Health officials are touting the growth of the WIC Farmers' Market program.

The program connects those in WIC (Women, Infant, and Children) with fresh fruits and vegetables.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said, "Just over the past decade, we've grown from having WIC participating markets in 57 counties in 2014 to now this year, 70 counties."

WIC participants receive one coupon booklet worth $30 that they can redeem for fresh produce from participating farmers. The coupons are valid from June 1 to Oct. 31.

"I'm pleased to report that Ohio has a redemption rate of 64%, which is much higher than the average rate of 38% among the other six states in the Midwest region of the USDA's Food and Nutrition Services Program,” Dr. Vanderhoff said.

In 2023, ODH's WIC program paid $575,920 to farmers who participated in the Farmers' Market program.

"We, of course, are getting more fresh produce into the hands of Ohioans who need it,” Dr. Vanderhoff said. “Second, we're supporting Ohio farmers, many of whom are running relatively small and perhaps family-owned businesses. This is a way to boost the local economy and also honor Ohio's rich agricultural heritage."

The money for the Farmers' Market program comes from the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.