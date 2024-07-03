Veteran assistance organization expands employment resources to west central Indiana

There are currently more than 325,000 veterans living in Indiana, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And though the unemployment rate for veterans is lower than the national rate, the number of unemployed veterans has increased over the last year.

An Indianapolis-based veterans assistance organization recently expanded its employment services to west central Indiana.

Currently, Helping Veterans and Families of Indiana provides services in central Indiana to at-risk veterans. These services include temporary housing, food and employment resources.

The organization’s recent employment expansion is a part of their three-year strategic plan which began last year, said HVAF CEO Emmy Hildebrand.

“We are hopeful that by offering this complimentary service, in Terre Haute, that the veterans who have served and sacrificed for our country will receive all the assistance that they need,” she said.

Hildebrand said HVAF expanded employment services in Terre Haute because their research showed that there are higher unemployment and poverty rates amongst veterans in west central Indiana. HVAF launched the expansion as a two-year pilot program with Intecare, an organization that provides housing; and Reach Services, a non-profit organization that serves low-income individuals and families.

"We help them find income through employment," Hildebrand said. "And that, as I said, is key to them being able to sustain their housing beyond any assistance that they might receive from HVAF."

There will be a full-time employment specialist to help those who come through the program in areas such as interview preparation, career placement, financial planning and resume creation.

As of last year, nearly 60 veterans obtained jobs through HVAF’s program and Hildebrand said the organization plans to continue expanding its resources throughout the state in the future.

Hildebrand said interested veterans in Terre Haute can visit HVAF's website or call

(317) 601-7342.

