Vision and Beyond founders, others indicted on federal fraud charges

Four people behind a real estate investment company that abandoned dozens of properties and hundreds of renters in Greater Cincinnati have been indicted on federal fraud charges.

Vision and Beyond founders Stas Grinberg and Peter Gizunterman face one charge each of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud and making false statements. They also face multiple charges of money laundering.

The indictment alleges Grinberg and Gizunterman mortgaged some 60 properties they had convinced investors to purchase, then left the country with a large portion of the $36 million from those mortgages without paying them off.

The alleged scheme left tenants at the properties without proper maintenance and repairs for months. Renters suffered with animal infestations, collapsing ceilings, severe sewer leaks and other problems.

Two other people, Keya Hamilton and Kelly West, are also named in the indictment as defendants.

"In order to facilitate the scheme, at times, the co-conspirators falsified documents related to the financing transactions, including closing statements and partial mortgage releases," the indictment reads.

Grinberg and Gizunterman founded Vision and Beyond in 2019 and bought up residential real estate in Cincinnati, Lexington and other cities.

Federal authorities arrested Grinberg in Houston in March. His indictment was delayed several times due to talks between his attorney and federal authorities. He remains in custody in the Butler County Jail.

