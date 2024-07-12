Indiana Democratic convention delegates to choose nominees for lieutenant governor, attorney general

Indiana Democratic convention delegates will decide two competitive nomination races at the state party convention this weekend, choosing the nominees for lieutenant governor and attorney general.

The race for the Democratic lieutenant governor nomination features four candidates, spurred in part by unease among some in the party at gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick’s pick, conservative Democrat Terry Goodin.

Goodin, a former state lawmaker, is expected to win. But he’ll face Tamie

Dixon-Tatum, who failed to get on the ballot for governor this year; Bob Kern, a perennial candidate for many offices; and Clif Marsiglio, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Indianapolis last year.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The convention race for attorney general is more competitive. Destiny Wells and Beth White have both been vying for the nomination for months.

Wells, a lieutenant colonel in the Army National Guard who had an unsuccessful bid for Secretary of State in 2022, previously worked in the attorney general’s office. White is a former county clerk and leads the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.