Derek Schmitt replaces Mark Messmer in Indiana Senate after private GOP caucus vote

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 5, 2024 at 11:42 AM EDT
Mark Messmer shakes hands with Derek Schmitt. Messmer and Schmitt are both White men with dark hair. Messmer is wearing a polo shirt and jeans. Schmitt is wearing glasses, a button-down shirt and jeans.
Courtesy of Messmer for Congress Facebook page
Mark Messmer, left, posted a photo of himself with his replacement in the Indiana Senate, Derek Schmitt, on Facebook after Schmitt's caucus victory.

Dubois County Councilman Daryl Schmitt is the newest member of the Indiana Senate after a private Republican caucus chose Schmitt Wednesday night to replace Mark Messmer.

Messmer left the Senate earlier this year halfway through his term after winning the Eighth Congressional District primary.

Schmitt said a top priority will be “driving decisions local.” And ahead of a budget session in which taxes will be a top debate, Schmitt told the Republican precinct caucus members that he pledges to visit every local taxing unit in his district — county, city and town governments — over the next 12 months.

“Reason for that is to gain a better understanding, so I can represent our views at the state level,” Schmitt said.

Schmitt said the state needs to focus on getting Christian values into government and schools.

Schmitt becomes the 37th current legislator who first joined the General Assembly via private caucus. He will serve out Messmer’s term, which ends in November 2026.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
