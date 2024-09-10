As wage gaps for Hoosier women persist, one lawmaker outlines potential solutions

Indiana's gender pay gap is the fifth worst in the country. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Hoosier women who worked full-time in 2022 made a little more than 77 percent of the median weekly earnings of men. That year, women had median weekly earnings of $861, while men earned just more than $1,100 a week.

And though advocates and researchers have identified key factors that contribute to the wage gap issue in Indiana, lawmakers have largely failed to advance legislation aimed at potential solutions.

Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) was first elected to the House in 2012. Shackleford said the wage gap issue was important to her then, and now, because she has experienced wage disparity firsthand in past jobs.

READ MORE: Why hasn’t Indiana raised its minimum wage?

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Shackleford recalled finding out her coworkers with the same job title were making more than her. She said, although she had more experience and a higher education, she still was making less.

“As you sit in your office or sit in your space, you just really start to think about everything that you're giving,” Shackleford said. “You're giving your all in a job, and you think that you're being respected on an equal level. And then when you find out that you're not, it's a hard hit.”

Shackleford has worked on a number of bills related to equity and equal pay for women – none of which advanced far enough to become a law. Despite this, Shackleford said having more women in the Statehouse can go a long way to help with the wage gap issue.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.