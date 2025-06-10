Ohio River Way designated as a National Water Trail

A water trail that connects communities across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana has earned a national designation.

The Ohio River Way is now a National Water Trail, at the recommendation of the National Park Service.

Executive Director Forest Clevenger says that means the 308-mile trail has met national standards for signage, mapping and safety information to help recreation on the river.

“In one way, nothing's changed; we're still the Ohio River Way. All the resources are the same, and we still welcome paddlers all the same,” Clevenger said. “What is different is we are literally on the map now, nationally, of National Recreation Trails.”

He says he hopes this brings more people to the Ohio River for tourism and recreation.

The trail stretches from Ashland to West Point, Kentucky, linking river communities, like Cincinnati. The route showcases the region’s history, including the Underground Railroad and river commerce on steamboats.

“If you are an enthusiast paddler on the other side of the country trying to figure out what your next big adventure is going to be, people can find us on the National Park Services website as they look for what that next big excursion is going to be – that's huge for us,” Clevenger said.

The Ohio River Way can now use the National Water Trail logo in its messaging, too. Clevenger says signs along the river will be updated soon to include the triangle-shaped logo.

Paddlers and boaters can access the trail from 74 public access points, including several near Cincinnati.

Clevenger says it offers something for everyone looking to enjoy the river.

“If you want to paddle, check out our resources online. If you want to boat, there are great communities to do that [in]. But, even if you just want to go walk across the Purple People Bridge, or sit on a bench along the river, incredible," Clevenger said.

There are more than 1,300 National Recreation Trails throughout the U.S., providing access to unique landscapes and historic events. The Cuyahoga River Water Trail in northeast Ohio was also designated as a National Water Trail earlier this month.

Public access points in Cincinnati

Paddlers and boaters can access the Ohio River Way from these points near Cincinnati. A complete list and map can be found in the online Ohio River Way Digital Guide.

Woodland Mound Boat Ramp, 8250 Old Kellogg Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45255



Coney Island Private Boat Ramp, 6201 Kellogg Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45230



Schmidt Recreation Complex, 2944 Humbert Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45226



Cincinnati Public Landing, 435 East Mehring Way Cincinnati, OH 45201



Cincinnati Riverfront Marina, 33 East Mehring Way Cincinnati, OH 45202



Mill Creek Boat Access, Police Academy Drive Cincinnati, OH 45204



Gilday-Riverside Boat Launch Ramp, 3540 Southside Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45204



Fernbank Park, 50 Thornton Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45233



Lawrenceburg Landing, 294 East High St. Lawrenceburg, IN 47025

