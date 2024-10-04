Refugee businesses build bridges and boost Cleveland’s economy

The plight of refugees continues to grow worldwide – the number of people displaced by war, violence and government persecution increased by nearly 9 million from 2022 to 2023, per figures from the United Nations Refugee Agency . Forced relocation rose sharply in the first four months of 2024 as well, with the number of displaced reaching 120 million as of April.

Although resettlement often comes with humanitarian support, self-employment and entrepreneurship is a natural livelihood strategy for newcomers. In 2019, 13% of U.S.refugee population had their own business, compared to 11.7% of non-refugee immigrants and 9% of the U.S.-born population, reported the American Immigration Council, a nonprofit which works to shape immigration policies and practices.

Since 2022, Northeast Ohio has welcomed more than 8,000 refugees, according to the Refugee Services Collaborative of Greater Cleveland, a collection of organizations that serve the rising number of migrants in the region. In the last two years, the North Coast has seen an influx of exiles from Ukraine, Afghanistan, Syria, Sudan, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We know investment in newcomers works. It’s a very demonstrable fact across the nation. People come in, they have to work, and they contribute quickly.”

Patrick Kearns, executive director of Re:Source Cleveland

Many newcomers arrive with a strong entrepreneurial drive, eager to create jobs and contribute to their new culture, said Patrick Kearns, executive director of Re:Source Cleveland , a nonprofit that supports refugees transitioning into the nation's economic, educational, and cultural landscape.

Formerly The Refugee Response, the agency operates Ohio City Farm , a 6-acre urban farm that provides fresh, healthy food to Cleveland residents. The space further functions as a business incubator for vendors from Syria, Ukraine, Afghanistan and Central America.

“The farm is our anchor, and it’s part of the vision to be in the same neighborhood as West Side Market,” said Kearns. “To be able to put on the map in a very singular way the international food scene of Cleveland. For example, we’re working with a Peruvian chef who’s been cooking out of his home kitchen and looking for a place where he can get his feet under him in this new environment.”

In September, Re:Source Cleveland will break ground on a multi-purpose farming facility complete with kitchen and retail hall. When launched next spring, the new 4,000-square foot space will expand on an existing property located near Bridge Avenue and West 24th Street.

Once open, the market will offer 13 vendor spaces focused on produce and prepared foods, with Kearns hoping for an impact similar to other refugee entrepreneurs who have thrived in Northeast Ohio. Research by the Refugee Services Collaborative of Greater Cleveland revealed that investing in refugee-founded businesses generates an eight-to-one economic return.

“We know investment in newcomers works. It’s a very demonstrable fact across the nation,” Kearns said. “People come in, they have to work, and they contribute quickly.”



A taste of happiness

Cleveland business owner Esther Ngemba says she fled from her native Congo in 2006 after rebels burst into her home and threatened her mother at gunpoint. In the years since, Ngemba has spoken at the United Nations about her experience, while successful entrepreneurship has been another facet of her resettlement saga.

1 of 3 — Esther 07296.jpg “Most people are coming to this country because they are fleeing war,” said Esther Ngemba. “That’s the reality of so many people’s stories. We don’t want your job, we want to help the American economy. Cleveland is my home.”

Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media 2 of 3 — Esther 07017.jpg Esther Ngemba is founder of Furahi: A Taste of Home, which combines Congolese food and culture through cooking classes and private chef experiences. Ngemba took a circuitous route to the hospitality industry, graduating from John Carroll University with a degree in communications and an overarching interest in diplomacy.

Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media 3 of 3 — Esther 07403.jpg Esther Ngemba holds a bowl of sombe along with other dishes she's prepared, including on the table in front of her: baked goat meat, sambusas and a tilapia dish (left to right).

Ngemba is founder of Furahi: A Taste of Home , which combines Congolese food and culture through cooking classes and private chef experiences. Furahi means “happiness” in Swahili, a mindset that Ngemba has embraced since opening her enterprise in 2020, she said.

“Getting to share my food and my story is beautiful,” said Ngemba. “Cooking with people is another way I could advocate and teach people not only about refugees but also teach them the Congolese culture.”

Ngemba took a circuitous route to the hospitality industry, graduating from John Carroll University with a degree in communications and an overarching interest in diplomacy. Despite her strong feelings about social justice, she saw food as a more immediate and practical way to foster community in her new surroundings.

Immigrant-focused organizations such as Re:Source Cleveland and Global Cleveland either offered essential business planning and financial support or guided Ngemba to organizations that could help. Grant assistance from Cleveland financial group Growth Opportunity Partners proved another stepping stone in Ngemba’s climb to profitability.

Success has allowed her to introduce a fashion-based sister brand dedicated to African-printed aprons and clothing. Through this collective work, Ngemba hopes to break down stereotypes and prejudices surrounding immigrants and refugees.

“Most people are coming to this country because they are fleeing war,” Ngemba said. “That’s the reality of so many people’s stories. We don’t want your job. We want to help the American economy. Cleveland is my home.”



Unique challenges ahead

Like most entrepreneurs, non-native founders have difficulty accessing capital or obtaining the necessary permits and licenses to operate a business. Yet, language barriers and a complex regulatory environment pose their own unique challenges, said Vaughn Johnson, Cuyahoga County’s deputy director for economic development.

The county’s Office of Small Business is addressing these hurdles for refugee entrepreneurs. Along with traditional funding and organizational support, the office connects newcomers to ECDI , a financial institution that offers loans tailored to refugee owners. Area groups such as the Hispanic Business Center and Chinese Chamber of Commerce deliver further support in developing business plans and understanding regulations.

The Cuyahoga County Welcome Center , meanwhile, is a centralized access point for refugees seeking business-related advice, Johnson said.

“We will make a warm introduction with one of those ecosystem partners, and explain what the refugee is looking for,” said Johnson. “Then we follow up with the entrepreneur - and also follow up with the ecosystem partner - to make sure that the owner received what they were looking for. If they didn’t, then we can make an introduction to another partner that can better assist them.”

Since its launch in May, the county-run office has received 502 business inquiries, although Cuyahoga does not have data on the number of refugee founders needing assistance. What cannot be denied is the richness and diversity this population gives the region, Johnson said.

“There’s a cultural dynamic to it, and it’s also a roadmap for other refugees to see that ‘Hey, I can be an entrepreneur in Cuyahoga County also,’” according to Johnson. “That’s really invaluable when you can follow the footsteps of others that have gone before you. It takes the fear out of that.”

