McCormick expands plans to advance reproductive rights as governor

Reproductive rights have been a centerpiece of Democrat Jennifer McCormick’s gubernatorial campaign from the beginning.

Proposals McCormick unveiled Thursday flesh out how she would confront Indiana's near-total abortion ban in the governor’s office.

McCormick has long said she’d use the platform of the governor’s office to advocate for changes to the state’s abortion ban.

But short of that, she said she would appoint people to state boards and commissions that are, in her words, “more supportive of women and health care providers.”

“I mean, not following a law is not an option,” McCormick said. “But there is a lot of space on educating people, making sure that they have resources where they need to go, making sure we’re having a targeted effort to keep clinics open so that when women are in trouble, they have somewhere to go.”

McCormick said, as governor, she would also fight to ensure medical records — particularly terminated pregnancy reports — remain private.

The Democrat was asked about an effort to vote against retaining three of Indiana’s Supreme Court justices on this year’s ballot.

McCormick noted that the current justices were all appointed by “super-conservative governors.”

“Is it time for new judges? I welcome that,” McCormick said.

McCormick said if she had the opportunity to appoint new judges, she’d appoint people who support women, health care providers, public schools, immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.