Earlier this week, at the urging of a Texas group that opposes abortion, the city council in Lebanon in southwest Ohio passed a law making it illegal to...
The next time you hear a Republican politician barking at liberals and Democrats over "cancel culture," find a nice-sized grain of salt and swallow it,…
The Lebanon City Council unanimously voted for an ordinance that bans abortion and abortion providers from setting up shop in the city. A city council…
A state law that bans the use of telemedicine in medication abortions is set to go into effect on April 12th. But a lawsuit has been filed to prevent...
In the last decade, the number of abortions in Ohio has decreased by about 7,000 a year, according to statistics from the Ohio Department of Health. A…
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday reaffirmed abortion protections by striking down a Louisiana abortion restriction. The decision found Louisiana's…
A federal appeals court has upheld a ruling that overturned Kentucky’s ban on a common abortion procedure called dilation and evacuation, saying it...
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed the so-called “born alive” abortion bill, saying that doctors are already required to give life-saving medical...
In the waning hours of the legislative session, Kentucky lawmakers voted to give Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron power to enforce abortion…
A panel of three federal court judges won’t get involved in a dispute over abortion and the state’s coronavirus order regarding elective surgery – which...