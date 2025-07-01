In the 3 years since Roe v. Wade was overturned, what is the status of reproductive health in the Tri-State?

It's been three years since the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to access an abortion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a ruling that overturned the precedent set by Roe v. Wade in 1973.

Since then, the number of abortions performed per year has risen on a national level, a trend that contradicted what many predicted when the Dobbs decision was announced.

In addition, infant mortality has increased and "exceeded expected levels" since June 2022, according to a study published in JAMA Pediatrics, a peer-reviewed medical journal published by the American Medical Association.

Though abortion remains legal in Ohio, Republican state representatives Levi Dean and Jonathan Newman plan to introduce a bill that would criminalize abortion, in vitro feralization, and some forms of contraception, like IUDs.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the state of access to reproductive care in the Tri-State area.

Guests:



Jessie Balmert, Ohio bureau reporter, USA Today Network

Judith Daar, dean of the Salmon P. Chase College of Law, Northern Kentucky University

Alison Norris, MD and PhD, co-principal investigator, Ohio Policy Evaluation Network

Ways to listen to this show:

