© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indiana's abortion ban takes effect after Supreme Court denies last-ditch effort to halt it

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 21, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT
The Indiana Supreme Court chamber. The justices' names are on little plaques in front of their seats at a long table.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
The Indiana Supreme Court denied a last-ditch effort to keep the state's abortion ban from taking effect while further legal action plays out.

Indiana’s near-total abortion ban is finally in effect, after weeks of legal uncertainty.

The Indiana Supreme Court on Monday denied abortion providers’ last-ditch effort to halt the ban.

The law, SEA 1(ss), bans abortions except for in limited cases: when the life or serious health of the pregnant person is at risk; when there’s a lethal fetal anomaly, but only up to 20 weeks; or in cases of rape or incest, but only up to 10 weeks.

The state Supreme Court upheld the ban as constitutional nearly two months ago. But the ACLU of Indiana, on behalf of abortion clinics, tried to get the justices to reconsider. It asked for the ban to be halted while the courts decide how far the serious health exception extends.

READ MORE: Indiana’s near-total abortion ban was set to take effect Aug. 1. Here’s what you need to know

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The Supreme Court declined that request. Chief Justice Loretta Rush did express concern about the abortion ban’s impact, while noting that the ACLU’s legal effort to better define serious health risk must go through the normal judicial process.

The ban had been practically in effect since Aug. 1, since abortion clinics had stopped providing abortion care and hospitals were following the ban’s limited exceptions.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags
Indiana
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith