Former Columbus Zoo CEO Tom Stalf sentenced to 7 years in prison for role in fraud scheme

Former Columbus Zoo CEO Tom Stalf was sentenced to 7 years in prison on Monday for his role in a fraud scheme.

Stalf pleaded guilty in July to 15 felony counts for his role in the theft of $2.29 million from the zoo.

The Ohio Auditor's Office said Stalf pleaded guilty in Delaware County Common Pleas Court to 12 counts of tampering with records and single counts of theft by deception, conspiracy and telecommunication fraud.

Stalf also agreed to pay $315,000 in restitution to the zoo, the state of Ohio and Internal Revenue Service, the Ohio Attorney General's office said. That amount is in addition to the $400,000 in restitution paid in 2021.

Stalf gave a brief apology during the sentencing.

"I take full responsibility of my criminal actions and I want to apologize to the community, to the courts, and especially to my family," Stalf said.

Columbus Zoo spokeswoman Nicolle Gomez Racey said the zoo will Stalf and the other defendants' actions hurt the zoo, including being a factor in the zo losing its accreditation.

"The buck stops with the CEO rather than transforming what he claims was a, quote, conspiracy culture. It's the opposite he condoned do and actively participate in behaviors that betray everything Columbus Zoo stands for," Gomez Racey said.

Defense Attorney Mark Collins spoke on behalf of his client. Collins claimed the culture that Stalf was hired into existed long before Stalf was hired.

"That was the culture at the zoo before he got there. He continued. He absolutely did. He's guilty of that," Collins said.

Several former zoo employees have been charged in connection to the fraud scheme. Stalf is the fourth person to be sentenced.

Grant Bell, of Galloway, is the son of the zoo's former Chief Financial Officer Greg Bell and worked closely with Tracy Murnane, the zoo's former purchasing agent.

Both Greg Bell and Murnane have already pleaded guilty for their roles in the scheme.

Greg Bell was sentenced to three years in prison.

Grant Bell was sentenced to two years community control in September. Murnane was sentenced to three years of community control.

Pete Fingerhut, the zoo's former marketing director, pleaded guilty to 16 felony counts and one misdemeanor. Fingerhut is scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

The Ohio Attorney General and Auditor's offices conducted the investigation, which began in 2021.

This is a developing story and will be updated.