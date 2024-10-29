Ohio boasts more haunted attractions than any other state

Ohio has over 130 haunted attractions — that’s more than any other state.

They take many forms, as haunted houses, barns, boats, castles, caves, trails, trains, corn mazes and hayrides.

Max Bryant, president of the Ohio Haunters Association, said the haunt community is more collaborative than competitive.

“What a lot of people feel when they leave is like they just got off a roller coaster,” Bryant said. “You want your other haunted attractions to do well because those people are going to want to go visit other haunted attractions.”

Attractions add new scares, props and sets every year. When not in season, from September through November, they typically prepare, with trade shows, conventions and boot camps.

“Every single year these haunts are improving and they have to, the customers demand it,” Bryant said. “People are very dedicated to doing this. And they put in a lot of time into building those sets. It involves carpentry, artistry, engineers, electricians, and painters.”

The Scare Factor

There are more than 2,300 haunted attractions in the U.S.

The Scare Factor is an organization dedicated to rating and documenting haunts all around the country.

The site gets over a million visits every season. Nora and Tyler Proffet bought the business in 2014.

“We see the industry growing,” Tyler said. “It's gotten bigger and bigger each year.”

Their 27 scream teams visit the over two thousand haunts in the country, and review them.

“While there's a lot of haunts in Ohio, there's also a larger concentration of high scoring haunts,” Proffett said. “They're always competing against each other to make the best show for their customers because they demand it.”

1 of 3 — CarnageHouse.png Tyler Proffet records The Scare Factor's visit to the Carnage House of Columbus for its Easter-themed haunt, in March. This halloween season, the Carnage House is open until November 2nd. Tyler Proffet, The Scare Factor 2 of 3 — LandofIllusion2.png Nora Proffet received a special welcome during their visit to the Middletown Haunted Trail within the Land of Illusion Adventure Park. Tyler Proffet, The Scare Factor 3 of 3 — DaytonScreamPark.png Two clowns great Nora Proffet during their walkthrough at the Dayton Scream Park.

They've also gained a following on Youtube, sharing walkthroughs of their Haunted Attraction visits.

They now visit over 40 attractions a year, in Ohio and Indiana.

“Nora and I got together in 2008. And I had never been to a haunted house before then, actually,” Tyler said.

Nora, a life-long haunt enthusiast, gave him an ultimatum.

“She said, ‘You're going to start going to some haunted houses or this ain't going to work,” Proffett said. “At the time, I was like, ‘Well, you know, how could I spend my hard earned money to have somebody scare the crap out of me?’ I've been hooked ever since. It's an amazing adrenaline rush.”

The Act of Scaring

Max Bryant has also acted at the Dent Schoolhouse, a highly rated attraction in Cincinnati, for 10 years, as the pumpkin smasher.

The Schoolhouse received a 9.16 composite rating from The Scare Factor this year.

That number is an average of seven ratings, that factor in casting, costumes, customer service, entertainment and value and The Scare Factor.

“Dent is one of those that I would figure a lot more people would build up to,” Bryant said.

His character interacts with and scares visitors waiting in line.

“Usually people will think, yeah, that'd be fun,” Bryant said. “Yes, it is. It really is. But it's not easy. It is difficult. It is physically exhausting. But some of us enjoy getting that chance to control other people's emotions by either scaring them or disgusting them or creeping them out, we love it.”

He said attractions are usually always hiring actors, but it requires some physical conditioning.

“I'm not talking about being a pro athlete, but you should be used to running a bit, you know, some cardio,” Bryant said. “You should be used to doing some lifting.”

He said the acting crew is tight knit and dedicated to their craft. After busy nights, once they’ve shed their costumes, they share a meal, horror stories and good scares.

“We're checking up on people because some people are trying to figure out their scenes, their lines,” Bryant said. “We're trying to help people do their best throughout the season.”

Bryant said the acting crew gets together throughout the off-season. They prepare for the next season with trade shows, conventions and boot camps.

“I came to the Dent Schoolhouse to scare people but the family is what's kept me coming back year after year,” Bryant said.

Most of Ohio’s haunted attractions are open from September to November. They’re each categorized and rated within The Scare Factor directory.

