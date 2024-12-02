Ohio Secretary of State rules Rep. Emilia Sykes eligible to vote in Summit County

Nearly a month after the 2024 election, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has determined Democratic Rep. Emilia Sykes can stay on the voter rolls in Summit County, after a challenge to her voter registration came during her campaign for a second term in congress. The Summit County Board of Elections had deadlocked on the question along party lines, sending it to the secretary of state's office.

"Secretary LaRose sided with the two Democratic Summit County Board of Elections members, Valerie McKitrick and me, rejecting the ill-founded claim that Congresswoman Sykes resides in Franklin County rather than Summit County," said Bill Rich, chair of the Summit County Board of Elections and one of two Democrats on the board. "It’s regrettable that so much time was devoted to what was obviously nothing more than a political stunt by the Republican Party."

The challenge brought to the board of elections cited an ethical disclosure form filed by Sykes' husband Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce. He initially wrote that Sykes resided in Columbus with him but then stated he wrote that out of an "abundance of caution," elections lawyer Dan McTigue said at a board of elections hearing in October. The challenge came as Sykes was in a tight race for a second term in Congress against Republican Kevin Coughlin, which she won with 51% of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

Republican members of the board had questioned where Sykes would live if she was no longer an elected official.

Sykes represents Ohio's 13th Congressional District, which includes all of Summit County and parts of Portage and Stark counties.

Sykes also filed an affidavit with documents including a pay stub, car lease and auto insurance that lists her address in Akron. She wrote she visits Boyce in Columbus, and he visits her in Akron.