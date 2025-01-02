Man who died in Trump Hotel Tesla Cybertruck explosion had ties to central Ohio, Akron area

The man who died Wednesday when a Tesla Cybertruck packed with explosives burst into flames outside President-elect Donald Trump’s Las Vegas hotel once lived and owned property in Ohio.

Matthew Alan Livelsberger, 37, was identified by the Associated Press as the man who died in the driver's seat after the truck exploded outside the front door of the hotel. Livelsberger was once pulled over for a speeding ticket in Franklin County in 2011 and was listed as a resident at a Westerville address.

Livelsberger also owned property he bought in 2019 in Cuyahoga Falls, near Akron, according to Summit County court records.

The FBI said Thursday in a post on X that it was “conducting law enforcement activity” at a home in Colorado Springs related to Wednesday’s explosion but provided no other details. Colorado Public Radio reported the truck Livelsberger rented was from Colorado.

He is the only person who died in the explosion, though several people suffered minor injuries.

Livelsberger served in the Green Berets, which are highly trained special forces who work to counter terrorism abroad and train partners, the Army said in a statement.

He served in the Army since 2006, rising through the ranks with a long career of overseas assignments, including deploying twice to Afghanistan and serving in Ukraine, Tajikistan, Georgia and Congo, according to the Army.

Livelsberger was awarded two Bronze Stars, including one with a valor device for courage under fire, a combat infantry badge and an Army Commendation Medal with valor. He was on approved leave when he died, officials say.