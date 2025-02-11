Admittedly Shameless Plug

It’s nice to e-meet you! Chances are, you have no idea who I am. That’s OK! I’m one of the folks who works behind the scenes at WVXU, specifically on our website and flagship newsletter, The Daily View.

The Daily View is a newsletter curated by me every M-F with the latest news out of the Tri-State at the local and state level, plus some items thrown in I think readers will appreciate. How do I know my readers may appreciate something? Because I’ve gotten to know many of them by responding to them, whether they are writing with a compliment or a complaint. This is more than a newsletter, it is a relationship. (But don’t worry, I won’t expect candy or flowers on Valentine’s Day, though that would be nice…)

[So enter shameless plug: If you are not already a subscriber, might you consider signing up? Here’s a preview. It’s free, and if you decide it’s not for you, you can unsubscribe at any time.]

Here’s a little-known fact: I am the station’s first-ever digital editor, hired in 2018. 2018! The internet had been around for a little more than 30 years by then. And you know how my hiring became possible? Because of sustainers like you. Your support helps us pay for digital accouterments big and small, from a subscription to The Associated Press for access to newsworthy images and style guidance, to the ring light that helps all of our videos on social media look SO MUCH BETTER.

It should come as no surprise working in the news biz isn’t always fun. The news can be a downer (as I’m sure you know) and there’s the frenzy of breaking news and the ensuing late nights.

But on the days when I’m tired, or fed up, I think about how there are people out there relying on the work we are doing at that very moment to help them be an informed citizen. And that’s not to suggest I am only doing the news for people who pay for it. Not at all. Because those who do pay are not just supporting the work, they are also supporting the people who cannot afford to pay for it at that time, for whatever reason.

And because I want you to know I don’t just talk the talk: I too am a sustaining member. It admittedly feels a bit cannibalistic, but if that’s a small part I can do to keep public radio around, it’s a concession I’m willing to make.

So I hope you’ll consider the invitation to join my newsletter, where there is an open line of communication with my readers at all times.

Talk soon,

Jennifer Merritt

Deputy Editor and Digital Editor