Ohio Democrats say legal immigrants fear retribution, but GOP lawmaker says they shouldn't

Some Democrats in the Ohio House of Representatives say they can't stand by silently while legal immigrants in Ohio feel the brunt of attacks or threats while crackdowns on illegal immigrants make the headlines. They are calling on the Trump administration, as well as their Republican colleagues in the Ohio Legislature, to stop sponsoring legislation and taking actions to exacerbate those situations.

Rep. Anita Somani (D-Dublin), a doctor, said she fears some immigrant families are going without health care right now because they are concerned they will be detained or discriminated against. She said immigrants who need health care should not be afraid to see it.

“Our top priority as healthcare providers is keeping our patients safe and healthy while also protecting their privacy. Under federal law, we must treat anyone that walks through the doors of an emergency room, a clinic, or a health center regardless of their immigration status,” Somani said.

Advocates for immigrant communities say they are seeing situations where people are avoiding going out in public, not going to church and children are not being sent to school because they fear they will be detained and interrogated, even if they have legal status.

Rep. Cecil Thomas (D-Cincinnati) pointed to a recent incident in a predominately Black neighborhood in Cincinnati where Nazi flags were waved and racial epithets were hurled. He said that’s a message that needs to be drowned out quickly.

“We are sitting back and ignoring the growing hatred that’s coming into our communities and these individuals are feeling emboldened to do what they did,” said Thomas, a former police officer.

Thomas and Rep. Ismail Mohamed (D-Columbus) said legislation at the state and federal level has contributed to the attacks against legal immigrants.

“As these executive orders create fear and division, we must come together and make it clear that we will not let fear define us. We will not let divisive policies like House Bill 26, the ‘Protecting Ohio Communities Act,’ tear our communities apart," Mohamed said.

The sponsor of that legislation, Rep. Josh Williams (R-Sylvania) said backing down on that legislation is “not going to happen.”

“We have a mandate by the voters in November that they want individuals that are here illegally to be deported from our community. Not only are they committing crimes, but they’re also taking resources from local residents,” Williams said, adding he intends to move forward with his legislation.



“We have jurisdictions in the state of Ohio who are aware they have individuals in their custody for crimes committed, that they will have detention orders from ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and will refuse to enforce them and let those individuals right back out on our streets,” Williams said. “I understand that certain communities are going to say they feel targeted. But the fact is, if you’re not an illegal alien, if you are here legally inside of the United States, you’re a legal resident of Ohio, you have nothing to fear.”

But the Democrats insisted there is plenty of fear to go around, even among minorities who have been legal citizens of the country for generations.

Rep. Munira Abdullahi (D-Columbus), whose family moved to Columbus from Somalia when she was a toddler, said it’s important for immigrants to know where they can go in their communities for help. And she said it’s important for Ohioans who support immigrants to reach out and make their voices heard.

“Ohioans will stand firm against hateful, divisive, and unconstitutional policies and rhetoric. We are stronger together, and we will continue to build the world we wish to live in; a world where our needs are met, safety is guaranteed, and liberties are honored,” Abdullahi said.