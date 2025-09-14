Fire at Rumpke landfill is under control, officials say

A fire at Rumpke Waste & Recycling in Colerain Township broke out Sunday evening but was under control within a few hours, the company said.

No one was injured, though people living nearby were told to consider closing their windows because of the smoke.

A cause was still under investigation as of Sunday evening.

"There was no immediate threat to human health," Rumpke says in a statement, adding that "According to Colerain Township Fire Department, air monitoring units are in place and have confirmed, 'there is no adverse air quality alert at this time.' "

The statement also notes, "Rumpke's Colerain Township Landfill is only permitted to receive trash from homes and businesses. Hazardous waste is not permitted at the site. Rumpke has taken necessary steps to notify the Hamilton County General Health District and the Ohio EPA."

Smoke could be seen for miles coming from the landfill on the corner of Struble Road and U.S. 27. According to the waste company, the fire ignited around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in an active part of the landfill where waste was being deposited.

The company said the fire was "100% contained" by 8:09 p.m.

According to a statement, Rumpke employees notified first responders quickly after seeing the smoke.

Rumpke says the landfill remains open and service will continue as normal.

Earlier this summer, Rumpke reminded people not to dispose of fireworks, charcoal, propane tanks and other electronics with lithium-ion batteries that can combust in trash collection trucks, recycling centers or landfills, after a series of fires.

