Tell us your 'State of the City'

On Thursday, Mayor Aftab Pureval will give his fourth "State of the City" address. That's an annual address given by Cincinnati's mayor where he or she often discusses talking points like challenges facing the city, progress made during their tenure, and future plans for the Queen City.

This got us wondering: What would the "State of the City" address from Cincinnati residents be?

We want to hear from you:



What do you think are the challenges facing the city?

What changes have you seen over the past four years?

What do you think should be the focus moving forward?

Your responses may be part of reporting on 91.7 WVXU, wvxu.org, or the WVXU social media accounts.

