Tell us your 'State of the City'

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published November 11, 2025 at 2:30 PM EST
Cincinnati skyline with traffic
Jake Blucker
/
Unsplash

On Thursday, Mayor Aftab Pureval will give his fourth "State of the City" address. That's an annual address given by Cincinnati's mayor where he or she often discusses talking points like challenges facing the city, progress made during their tenure, and future plans for the Queen City.

This got us wondering: What would the "State of the City" address from Cincinnati residents be?

We want to hear from you:

  • What do you think are the challenges facing the city?
  • What changes have you seen over the past four years?
  • What do you think should be the focus moving forward?

Your responses may be part of reporting on 91.7 WVXU, wvxu.org, or the WVXU social media accounts.

Note: Fill out the form below, or click this link to open it in a new window.

Becca Costello
Becca joined WVXU in 2021 as the station's local government reporter with a particular focus on Cincinnati. She is an experienced journalist in public radio and television throughout the Midwest. Enthusiastic about: civic engagement, public libraries, and urban planning.
