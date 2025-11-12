Opinion: Ken Burns reminds us why we're the United States of America

In a nation deeply divided into red states and blue states, Ken Burns’ new The American Revolution is a timely documentary series about how 13 radically different colonies unified to win our independence from England’s authoritarian rule.

At a time when a petulant president punishes states that didn’t support his election, by canceling funding for bridges and tunnels or other projects, and demands legislatures gerrymander districts so his party could retain or gain power, it’s more important than ever to see the inspiring origin story of our national unity.

The American Revolution plays out at 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday, Nov. 16-21, and repeats at 10 p.m. each night on PBS.

Too bad it’s not simulcast on Fox News, so our Divider-in-Chief might watch it in the White House.

“This is the most important event in world history since the birth of Christ. This is the beginning of the time when human beings were no longer subjects, but citizens . . . Heretofore, everyone has put up with the authoritarian rule,” Burns told Stephen Colbert on CBS’ The Late Show Monday.

"I would like for us to go back into this origin story — all of us — and (see) how we began, and maybe collectively we can all put the U-S back in the U.S.,” Burns says.

John Kiesewetter screenshot / The American Revolution Since photography wasn't invented until the 1800s, director Ken Burns uses pretty silhouettes to set the scene and create moods in his latest film.

Like his previous sweeping documentaries on The Civil War, Lewis & Clark, and The National Parks, Burns tells the story with pristine panoramas and a soothing, simple violin soundtrack. Burns and fellow directors Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt also use diaries, maps, letters, lithographs, paintings and re-creations to illustrate the story narrated by actor Peter Coyote.

Their all-star cast of voices includes Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Claire Danes, Samuel L. Jackson, Adam Arkin, Kenneth Branagh, Josh Brolin, Morgan Freeman, Matthew Rhys, Paul Giamatti, Laura Linney, Michael Keaton, Edward Norton, Mandy Patinkin, Liev Schreiber, and Northern Kentucky native Josh Hutcherson.

PBS describes the film this way: “The American Revolution examines how America’s founding turned the world upside-down. Thirteen British colonies on the Atlantic Coast rose in rebellion, won their independence, and established a new form of government that radically reshaped the continent and inspired centuries of democratic movements around the globe.”

By John Trumbull / Alamy Stock Photo General George Washington, in the background, charges onto the battlefield to rally his troops as Brigadier General Hugh Mercer is struck with a fatal blow from a British bayonet in the Battle of Princeton on Jan. 3, 1777, in the painting by John Trumbull.

As historian Christopher Brown says in the film, “You think about independence movements of the 20th century, you always recognize that the United States started that!”

Historian Geoffrey C. Ward — Burns’ frequent collaborator (The Civil War, Jazz, Baseball, The Vietnam War) — again has found an amazing variety of men and women (many you’re never heard of) who wrote about their experiences: Continental soldiers and teenage American militiamen; patriot political and military leaders; British Army officers; wives and mothers; native soldiers and civilians; enslaved and free African Americans; German soldiers fighting with the British service; and French and Spanish allies.

This Revolution is packed with forgotten or little known facts, such as how all the colonies rejected Ben Franklin’s suggestion to unify in 1754 with his “JOIN, or DIE” essay — 20 years before it became their battle cry.

John Kiesewetter screenshot / The American Revolution Ben Franklin wrote his "JOIN, or DIE" essay in 1754, some 22 years before the Declaration of Independence.

Or how New York City residents, during the British Army occupation from 1776 to 1783, signed a “Declaration of Dependence” and fought with the red coats.

Burns started working on the film 10 years ago, when Barack Obama was president, for broadcast before the nation celebrates its 250th birthday on July 4 next year. As America’s television historian, Burns has probed and exposed some of the most divisive and controversial times in our nation’s history, from the Civil War, the Vietnam War, and Prohibition, to the integration of Major League Baseball.

The American Revolution is his most important work. It should be watched by all Americans to remind us that, first of all, we’re all Americans, despite our political party preferences (and news sources). And to remind us about the value of public broadcasting — which our president canceled all funding for earlier this year.

Here’s the schedule for Channels 48, 54, 16, and PBS. All stations will air the show at 8 p.m., and replay at 10 p.m. (although the repeat may start a few minutes late due to length).

SUNDAY NOV. 16

Episode One: In Order to Be Free (May 1754 – May 1775): Opposition in colonial North America to British policies escalates into violence. But war gives 13 otherwise disunited colonies a common cause.

Length: 1:56:20

MONDAY, NOV. 17

Episode Two: An Asylum for Mankind (May 1775 – July 1776): George Washington takes command of the Continental Army and joins New England’s fight to liberate Boston. Congress declares American independence.

Length: 2:04:03

TUESDAY, NOV. 18

Episode Three: The Times That Try Men’s Souls (July 1776 – January 1777): The British overwhelm Washington’s army, forcing him to abandon New York City and flee across New Jersey. Americans attack a garrison at Trenton.

Length: 1:54:46

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 19

Episode Four: Conquer by a Drawn Game (January 1777 – February 1778): The British take Philadelphia, and Congress flees the city. But an American victory at Saratoga allows France to openly support the United States.

Length: 1:55:50

THURSDAY, NOV. 20

Episode Five: The Soul of All America (December 1777 – May 1780): After Valley Forge and Monmouth, the war moves to other theaters. Navies battle overseas, while armies advance in Indian Country and the South.

Length: 1:54

FRIDAY, NOV. 21

Episode Six: The Most Sacred Thing (May 1780 – Onward): Supported by the French, Washington wins the decisive victory at Yorktown. In peacetime, Americans aspire for a more perfect union.

Length: 2:10:52