-
The idea of media celebrities singing the praises of a particular politician is now part of our everyday lives. Watch Lou Dobbs on FOX Business or listen…
-
The PBS anthology series American Experience returns Monday, Jan. 6 with McCarthy, which revisits the rise and fall of the Wisconsin Senator Joseph…
-
Ken Burns' team has interviewed more than 100 people – including 40 members of the Country Music Hall of Fame – for the eight-night Country Music…
-
Here's my annual Fall TV guide, as the season kicks off today with the new Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall and Judge Jerry daytime shows; HGTV's A Very Brady…
-
The bloody family feud between the McCoys of Kentucky and the Hatfields of West Virginia spanned generations and left more than a dozen of their kinfolk…
-
For the 51st anniversary, give the gift of Fred Rogers. Spread the word that the excellent Fred Rogers documentary, Won't You Be My Neighbor?, debuts on…
-
Here they come! Nine new shows– half of the 18 series to debut on the five broadcasting networks – premiere during the Fall TV season's biggest week.Get…
-
Public television opens its fall TV season in six weeks, with Masterpiece Theatre's premiere of The Miniaturist on Sunday, Sept. 9.New PBS fall shows…
-
It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood when people donate new or gently used sweaters to WCET-TV's annual "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" Sweater Drive.Fred…
-
Top 10 Reasons To Watch "David Letterman: The Mark Twain Prize" 8 p.m. Monday Nov. 20 on PBS (Channels 48, 16):10. His impeccable comic timing. As they…