How Thurgood Marshall helped shape the Civil Rights movement

As the U.S. Supreme Court continues to stay in the headlines, a new one-hour documentary explores the life and legacy of Thurgood Marshall.

The film draws on archival recordings, personal photographs, and exclusive interviews to offer a portrait of a man who helped reshape our nation’s democracy — even before he became the first Black justice on the Supreme Court.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the life and legacy of Thurgood Marshall.

The new documentary “Becoming Thurgood: America’s Social Architect” premieres 10 p.m. Tuesday on CET, PBS.org and the PBS app.

Guest:



Wil Haygood, author of “Showdown: Thurgood Marshall and the Supreme Court Nomination that Changed America”

Ways to listen to this show:

