Today’s Buzz: PBS show highlights Queen City Pollinators Project

With apologies to Beyonce, 2018 University of Cincinnati graduate Sylvana Ross is the Queen Bee on PBS’ Bugs That Rule The World.

The entomologist — who appears in all four hours of the documentary series about endangered insects that pollinate everything from flowers and fruits to vegetables, almonds and avocados — introduces national TV viewers to the Queen City Pollinators Project in Lick Run Greenway along Queen City Avenue in South Fairmount. She’s a co-founder and board member of the nonprofit organization that mentors gardeners, beekeepers and young entomologists.

“If you love to eat, and you love pretty things, we need pollinators,” says Ross, a UC track team recruit who developed a love of bugs her senior year at UC. After earning a biology degree, she taught several years for Skool Aid, the Greater Cincinnati enrichment program, before enrolling in a five-year doctoral program at Cornell University in 2022.

Screenshot by John Kiesewetter The Lick Run Greenway along Queen City Avenue in South Fairmount, as shown on Bugs That Rule The World.

The “Lifegivers” episode on Wednesday, May 14 (10 p.m., Channels 48, 16, 54, PBS) explores the diminishing number of bees, butterflies and moths in the past decade, which has been dubbed the “insect apocalypse” by scientists. NBC News reported in 2015 that 40% of bees in colonies had died in the past year.

“It was a warning bell for something happening in the ecosystem that’s impacting the insects that we really need,” Ross says.

“Without all the honey bees that are pollinating all the crops, our food would be very, very expensive or very, very bland, because we wouldn’t be able to grow enough to feed ourselves. We have come upon a reliance on honey bees to help feed us,” Ross says.

About 10 minutes of the May 14 episode is devoted to the Queen City Pollinator Project that Ross helped form with co-founders Carrie Driehaus and Jenny O’Donnell in 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown. Ross got caught up in their efforts after seeing that Driehaus always carried a butterfly net in the trunk of her car.

Screenshot by John Kiesewetter Sylvana Ross speaking to Queen City Pollinator Project volunteers during filming here in fall 2023.

The public TV series provides amazing close-up photography of bees, butterflies and months from around the world. The “Lifegivers” episode also features segments from Japan, France, Kenya and Mexico. Ross appears throughout each episode commenting about various insects from an interview taped a year ago on the Cornell campus in Ithaca, N.Y.

When Bugs That Rule The World explains how it takes four generations of butterflies to migrate annually from Mexico to northern Canada — while a single butterfly can make the return trip — Ross marvels: “How does an organism that’s less than a gram, and less than four inches, make it 2,000 miles in a couple of months? And then arrive in a place they’ve never been to before? In fact, that their parents have never been to before? And their great-grandparents have never been to before?”

In the May 7 premiere, Ross was filmed searching inner city Baltimore for tapinoma sessile, the “odorous house ant” that’s the subject of her five-year doctoral study. That hour also featured reports filmed in Panama, Costa Rica, Denmark and Tanzania. Her Cincinnati and Baltimore scenes were filmed in 2023.

Courtesy Sylvana Ross Sylvana Ross collecting the "odorous house ant" as part of her doctoral degree research.

The Colorado native wasn’t bitten by an interest in insects until after she accepted a scholarship to sprint for the Bearcats track team.

“I liked bugs as much as other kids when I was younger, but at some point you go from ‘bugs are cool’ to ‘bugs are gross.’ I knew I liked biology and science in high school. I presumed I’d either be pre-med or go into veterinary medicine,” she says.

But Ross “fell in love with science and nature” while volunteering to help UC associate biology professor Nathan Morehouse with his lab project studying jumping spiders. It was a huge surprise to her Bearcat track teammates who saw her on PBS last week.

“I wasn’t interested in bugs when I was running track, so all my teammates texted me and said, ‘We didn’t know you were into bugs!’ ” Ross says by phone from Cornell.

At Cornell, Ross participated in a program called “Superheros in Science: Women in Entomology.” TV producer Doug Schultz saw Ross on YouTube and contacted her academic advisor. He invited her to participate in his four-hour documentary about the insect apocalypse.

Courtesy Sylvana Ross Queen City Pollinators Project founders Jenny O’Donnell, Sylvana Ross and Carrie Driehaus.

“It sounded amazing, and it turned out to be better than I ever imagined. They did such a quality job. This is really, really big! It’s going to be really impactful," she says.

“We don’t know what we’re losing, because we don’t know what we have.”

And it’s really, really cool to show off the Queen City Pollinators Project to a worldwide television audience.

“It’s amazing. Jenny, Carrie and I have put our heart and soul into it,” says Ross, who wants to return to Cincinnati next month, possibly for a screening of the “Lifegivers” episode followed by a panel discussion.

“We love our city. We love what we do, and we really hope more people appreciate the outdoors and volunteer to come join us,” she says.

PBS’ Bugs That Rule The World airs 10 p.m. Wednesday on Channels 48, 16 and 54 in May. The “Eat or Be Eaten” episode airs May 21. The four-part series concludes with “Beetle Mania” on May 28.

