Ohio State closes Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs, 16 positions eliminated

Ohio State University is closing two campus offices focused on diversity, equity and inclusion because of Trump administration directives.

Ohio State is shutting down its Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Office of Student Life's Center for Belonging and Social Change on Friday.

"The federal government has signaled its intent to enforce guidance invalidating the use of race in a broad range of educational activities, including by withdrawing federal dollars that are so important to our student, academic and operational success,” President Ted Carter said in a message sent to staff, faculty and students.

Carter also mentioned a bill barring DEI is making its way through the Ohio legislature, and that Attorney General Dave Yost has told OSU his position concurs with the federal government's.

University spokesman Ben Johnson said 16 positions will be eliminated. He said the university will work with the affected employees to find other positions at Ohio State.

Carter said the changes will not reduce current student scholarships, financial aid or student employment.

The Center for Belonging and Social Change organized the celebrations for heritage months. Those included Hispanic Heritage Month, German American Day, Italian-American Heritage and Culture Month, Polish American Heritage Month, American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month and Black History Month.

The university's statement also said that scholarships administered through the Office of Academic Affairs, including the Morrill Scholarship Program and the Young Scholars Program, "will be maintained, but their eligibility criteria may be modified to ensure compliance with the law."

The move comes after the Ohio Senate approved Senate Bill 1 on Feb. 13, which bans most diversity programs and faculty strikes, and requires post-tenure performance reviews.