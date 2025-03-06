Ohio University Black Alumni Reunion put on hold as university assesses anti-DEI rules

Ohio University is putting its 2025 Black Alumni Reunion on hold and canceling several events associated with the triannual celebration at the state's oldest university.

The university said in a statement Tuesday the Alumni Planning Committee and OU are reviewing the event to assess the impacts of the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights (OCR) "Dear Colleague" memo, which demands public universities halt all race-based programs. The university said it is also evaluating the effects of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly that could impact such programs.

The Ohio Senate passed a bill in February that would ban diversity, equity and inclusion programs at all public universities.

Ohio University said in a statement that the Black Alumni Reunion is an important celebration of the university community that has always been open to all individuals who have an interest in the event. The university says some of the programming needs to be "reimagined," but did not specify which events have been wholly canceled.

"The University is obligated to follow OCR’s guidance in order to protect our access to critical federal funding, including students’ continued access to federal financial aid," the statement said.

Black Alumni Reunion co-chairs Terry Frazier and Jillian Causey said in a statement this was a difficult decision.

“We remain committed to honoring the legacy and accomplishments of Ohio University’s Black alumni. We will continue working with the University to develop a plan that aligns with evolving federal and state guidelines while preserving the significance of this gathering,” Frazier and Causey said.

Ohio University President Lori Stewart Gonzalez said in a statement that she is disappointed that OU needs to place this gathering on hold.

“As I shared with our university community earlier this week, in light of changes to federal and state guidance, we will need to think differently about some of the ways that we live out our mission and vision, and I’m incredibly thankful for the Planning Committee’s willingness to work with us to reimagine this event moving forward," Gonzalez said.

Despite canceling these events, the university is still keeping its Pride, Multicultural and Women's centers open even as Ohio State University and other colleges work to comply with the memo and comply early with Senate Bill 1 before it has been signed into law.

Students and faculty at both OU and OSU have protested against the measures taken against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the last week.

The university said the Alumni Planning Committee will meet over the coming months to evaluate next steps.