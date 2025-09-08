WCPO-TV hires Frank Marzullo as morning news co-anchor

“I’m thrilled and ready to go,” says Frank Marzullo minutes after WCPO-TV announced that he will join Good Morning Tri-State in October.

Marzullo, who was WXIX-TV’s morning meteorologist for 17 years, will co-anchor news with Kristen Skovira from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Jennifer Ketchmark will continue as Channel 9’s morning meteorologist.

He fills the void created when Adrian Whitsett left mornings to replace Craig McKee as primary evening co-anchor.

Marzullo left Channel 19 abruptly in February after 17 years. He could not appear on a competing Cincinnati TV station or talk about Cincinnati weather for six months, so he spent most of his summer filling in as a meteorologist for WEWS-TV in Cleveland, a sister station to Scripps' WCPO-TV. Last month he started doing weekday forecasts on his Facebook page.

Courtesy Frank Marzullo Frank Marzullo at Cleveland's WEWS-TV, Ohio's first television station, this summer.

Switching from weather to news anchoring and reporting won’t be totally foreign to Marzullo. At Fox 19 he co-hosted the Fox 19 Now Xtra at 9 a.m., doing news and interviews, for years.

“I’ve been telling weather stories for years. And when I’m out, people would suggest to me, ‘Why don’t you do a story on this…’ It will be nice to connect with various communities again,” he says.

Jeff Brogan, Channel 9 vice president and general manager, said in the station announcement that “Frank is well-known, respected and connected in the Cincinnati community. His built-in trust fits in well with our Good Morning Tri-State team and will show up in his anchoring and reporting."

"Cincinnati is home, and I'm excited to join Kristen, Jennifer, and KJ (Jacobs) to help viewers start their day," Marzullo says.

“The morning audience is very unique. You come into people’s homes and help them get their day started. It’s very personnel,” he says. “It’s great to be back. I’m ready to go.”