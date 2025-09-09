Take our survey about what news coverage you need

Cincinnati Public Radio is welcoming a new reporter later this year, and we need your help.

With a generous grant from the Adam R. Scripps Foundation, we’re launching an innovative three-year fellowship program for an early career journalist. Over their time with us, we’ll teach them the skills they need to succeed in this field, and they’ll play an integral role in our newsroom to bring you more coverage of the Greater Cincinnati area.

Tell us what kind of news you need more of — and what you think about what we're already doing — below.