Inhailer Radio, the indie alternative rock online station started when WNKU-FM shut down in 2017, was added to WGUC-FM HD3 channel Tuesday, May 5.Here's…
Rod Serling's 1955 comedy involving the Cincinnati Reds – broadcast only once on NBC Television – will come to life in a Cincinnati Public Radio studio…
Cincinnati Public Radio, Cleveland's Ideastream and WOSU Public Media in Columbus are exploring a statewide digital and radio news service which could…
Ilyce Meckler, former producer for PBS' Newshour with Jim Lehrer, has started as producer for Cincinnati Edition, WVXU-FM's weekday noon talk show.Meckler…
CINCINNATI IN THE NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT THIS WEEK!Here & Now, the weekday afternoon news magazine from NPR and WBUR in Boston, is coming to Cincinnati for…
Tuesday July 23 update: Work resumes this week on WCPO-TV's tower -- from which Cincinnati Public Radio broadcasts -- requiring WVXU-FM and WGUC-FM to…
Cincinnati Public Radio is searching for a full-time WGUC-FM classical music host with "a passion for and curiosity about music and natural storytelling…
Updated: Wednesday, 3:45 p.m.A Cincinnati City Council committee on Monday gave a green light to a plan by Cincinnati Public Radio to buy a city-owned lot…
Cincinnati Public Radio’s plans for new studios near City Hall took a step forward Monday when a Cincinnati City Council committee rejected selling the…
Congratulations to my WVXU-FM coworkers who have won two prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News…