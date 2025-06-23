How would federal funding cuts affect public TV and radio in Cincinnati?

The U.S. House of Representatives voted this month to kill funding for public media.

The legislation would cut $1.1 billion allocated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which distributes nearly all its funds to local television and radio stations.

The U.S. Senate must now decide whether to finalize the cuts.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with the top executives from Cincinnati Public Radio and CET about the impact the cuts would have on public media in Greater Cincinnati.

Guests:

Richard Eiswerth, president, general manager and CEO, Cincinnati Public Radio

Kitty Lensman, president and CEO, CET and ThinkTV

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

