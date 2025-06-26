WVXU rehabs schedule to add 'This Old House Radio Hour'

WVXU-FM’s 9 p.m. hour is being remodeled with the addition of the This Old House Radio Hour and two other new shows starting Monday, June 30.

This Old House Radio Hour, an audio adaptation of TV’s longest-running home improvement show, will air 9 p.m. Tuesdays effective July 1. This Old House editor Jen Largesse provides practical tips, reports on renovation projects, and do-it-yourself advice. The Emmy-winning TV series featuring master carpenter Norm Abram premiered on PBS in 1979. The radio show premiered March 21 this year.

WVXU-FM aired the show several times recently “to test it out, and people seemed to enjoy it,” says Kevin Reynolds. Cincinnati Public Radio communications manager.

The 9 p.m. shows replace Q, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s arts and culture talk show hosted by Tom Power.

Here’s the new lineup that will follow the 8 p.m. replay of Cincinnati Edition:

UNEXPECTED ELEMENTS (Monday): The BBC show “looks beyond everyday narratives to uncover a treasure trove of scientific stories and connections from around the globe. From Afronauts to why we argue, to a deep dive on animal lifespans: see the world in a new way,” according to the WVXU-FM announcement.

THIS OLD HOUSE RADIO HOUR (Tuesday).

KELLY CORRIGAN WONDERS (Wednesday): New York Times bestselling author Kelly Corrigan (Tell Me More, Glitter and Glue) chats with experts, creators, and leaders about “the essence of what it means to be human, delving into themes such as resilience, connection, and purpose,” according to the station announcement. Her Tell Me More TV series is in its seventh season on PBS.

THE MIDDLE (Thursday): Jeremy Hobson’s live weekly call-in program will remain at 9 p.m. Thursday. The Illinois Public Media show, which debuted with four shows in 2022 leading up the election, has aired on Thursday for two years since it became a weekly series. The Middle is “aimed at elevating the voices of Americans who live in ‘the middle,’ geographically, politically or philosophically,” according to the show’s website.

At 10 p.m. Thursday WVXU-FM will air a repeat of the Radiolab episode broadcast at 3 p.m. Saturdays.

On Fridays, Reveal, from the Center for Investigative Reporting, will move from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. so WVXU-FM’s Friday schedule will more closely resemble its weekday evening schedule. The Friday lineup starting next week:

The Daily from the New York Times at 7 p.m. Today Explained from VOX at 7:30 p.m. Cincinnati Edition repeat at 8 p.m. Reveal at 9 p.m.

“We know our listeners value a rich variety of stories, so we’re reshaping the evening hour to bring more dimension to our weeknight lineup,” says Jenell Walton, vice president of content. “This change gives us the opportunity to share more perspectives and invite new voices into the conversation.”

John Kiesewetter's reporting is independent. Cincinnati Public Radio only edits his articles for style and grammar.

