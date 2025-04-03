Senate sends transgender collegiate sports ban to governor’s desk with bipartisan support

A ban on transgender women from competing in collegiate athletics is on its way to the governor’s desk. Despite concerns about protections from intrusive exams and “bad faith” grievances, the measure was passed by the Senate with bipartisan support.

Opponents of the measure say it's unnecessary given that every collegiate governing body now bans transgender women from play and both the U.S. president and Indiana governor have signed executive orders to ban transgender women from playing sports.

They also say House Bill 1041 doesn’t actually protect female athletes. Republicans killed several attempts by Democrats to add protections from genital inspections to the measure. Sen. J.D. Ford (D-Indianapolis) said the GOP’s rejection was because “it’s just not happening here.”

“And my God. I hope it stays that way,” Ford said. “But my amendment would have assured that it would’ve stayed that way.”

Senate Democratic Leader Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington) said Republicans killing genital exam protections means the legislature has forgotten the crimes of Larry Nassar — the USA Gymnastics sports doctor who assaulted female athletes under the guise of medical care.

“These were athletes, women and girls who trusted the system to protect them. And instead, were violated by it,” Yoder said.

In addition to its ban on transgender women from competing in collegiate athletics, the measure also establishes a broad grievance policy for students who are deprived of an athletic opportunity, or otherwise directly or indirectly injured by a university allowing a transgender woman to compete on a women's team.

Yoder called the bill “a license to discriminate” against both transgender and cisgender women athletes.

“Girls who are tall. Girls who are strong. Girls with short hair. Girls with deep voices. Women who don’t fit the mold,” Yoder said. “And if you think only trans students will be targeted under this law — you’re not paying attention.”

Republican senators rejected that idea. Sen. Chris Garten (R-Charlestown) said the measure has nothing to do with athletes who were abused by coaches and staff.

“This is one of the easiest bills I’ll vote on all year,” Garten said. “I can’t be more excited and I ask for your support.”

The bill now heads to the governor’s desk.

Lauren is our digital editor. Contact her at lauren@ipbnews.org or follow her on Bluesky at @laurenechapman.bsky.social.