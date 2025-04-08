© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Ban on skills tests for students, workers with unaccredited high school diplomas heads to governor

IPB News | By Kirsten Adair
Published April 8, 2025 at 3:25 PM EDT
A man in a suit with short brown hair looks toward the floor in the House chamber.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola) is the author of a bill sent to the governor that would ban skills tests for students and workers who have diplomas from nonaccredited, nonpublic high schools.

Indiana lawmakers sent a measure to the governor that eliminates skills tests for prospective workers and students with unaccredited high school diplomas.

Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola), the bill's author, said SB 1348 prevents discrimination against people who received a high school diploma from a nonpublic, nonaccredited school — like a homeschool or nonaccredited private school.

But the bill’s opponents said homeschooling in Indiana is vastly unregulated, so it’s reasonable for employers, colleges and universities to screen homeschooled candidates. Despite those concerns, the bill passed both chambers by large margins. If signed by Governor Mike Braun, it will take effect this summer.

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.
Kirsten Adair
Kirsten the Indiana Public Broadcasting education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.
