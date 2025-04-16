Bill to limit local control over stormwater from construction sites passed by Senate

The Indiana Senate passed a bill on Tuesday that bans local governments from making stricter laws for stormwater that runs off of construction sites. It’s another bill that aims to make housing cheaper for Hoosiers by reducing regulation.

Sen. Blake Doriot (R-Goshen) is a land surveyor and said he won’t even work in his hometown because of the extra cost of the local stormwater permit. He said House Bill 1037 would streamline those laws across the state.

“It will allow my kids, my grandkids in the future to be able to afford a little bit of — more of a house or even just afford a house," Doriot said.

Real estate experts say environmental regulations aren’t the main driver of home prices — that would be supply and demand.

Stormwater administrators and environmental groups have expressed concerns about the bill. They worry not being able to tailor local laws to their communities would lead to more polluted waterways and more flooding.

The bill was amended to allow local governments to enforce obvious stormwater violations on lots less than an acre — which aren’t regulated by the state.

In a statement, Indianapolis Stormwater Administrator Shannon Killian called the amendment "helpful" and said the city looks forward to continuing conversations on these important topics.

The House can send the bill to the governor or take the bill to conference committee.

