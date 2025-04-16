Braun ends Indiana National Guard deployment at southern U.S. border

Gov. Mike Braun is withdrawing about 50 Indiana National Guard members from the southern U.S. border, ending a deployment that goes back to early 2024.

Former Gov. Eric Holcomb sent members of the guard to the border last year as part of an ongoing showdown between the state of Texas and the federal government over the flow of migrants into the country.

While it wasn’t the first time the Indiana National Guard was deployed to the region, previous missions had been led by the federal government.

In a statement, Braun said that the Trump administration’s focus on managing the border was the reason he was withdrawing Indiana’s guard members. They will return to Indiana within the next two months.

READ MORE: Troops arrive at the border to help with enforcement despite fewer migrant crossings

Migrant crossings at the southern U.S. border declined dramatically in 2024 after hitting a record high in December 2023. They’ve continued to decline since President Donald Trump took office.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.