Kentucky therapist offers tips for Maternal Mental Health Month

May is Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month. A 2020 study from the Centers for Disease Control showed 1 in 5 pregnant women weren't asked about symptoms of depression during a prenatal visit with their doctor, and the same was true for 1 in 8 for women during their postpartum appointment.

LPM's Giselle Rhoden spoke with perinatal mental health therapist Ana'Niecia Williams. She runs her own practice, Momology Wellness Club.

This interview was edited for clarity and length.

What are some of the issues that come up with expectant and new mothers that you think are really important to address this month?

The month really is about awareness. A lot of people don't even recognize during postpartum you will see an increase in individuals struggling with postpartum depression, which is individuals who may have a struggle with bonding with their baby. You know, you would think a baby in this world is something that 'I'm excited.' This individual is truly in, like a space of 'I'm depressed… I can't find the joy in this moment. I can't find the joy of being able to parent. I am constantly crying. I'm struggling with my sleep.' Irritability also comes up as well. Along with depression, we have anxiety. So people get anxious about being a parent.

What can someone, maybe a family member or a friend, do to help support that individual?

If you are connected to a person that is pregnant or parenting, especially in that postpartum stage, have you taken the time to just check in with them? Could you actually put eyes on them, like, see how they're doing? Could you relieve them to go shower like that's something that we forget. Hygiene is also an indicator when we're thinking about these symptoms of depression and anxiety, where people forget to take care of themselves because they get caught up in the routine of just parenting and trying to do all the things.

Could you step in and do a meal train? I love when families and friends step in and say, 'Hey, we're going to take it off of you. We're going to provide some meals a couple days out of the week, so you don't have to worry about that.'

The other thing is listening. Listening to this individual, letting them know that you're there, offering them some support. Check in on the partners, because anytime that birthing person may be struggling, you can also see a correlation in that partner as well.

As a therapist, have you noticed some of those societal changes affecting your clients?

Absolutely. So, I serve a lot of marginalized groups, particularly Black women. Always it comes up. You know, Black women have statistics: three to four times more likely to die while giving birth compared to their white counterparts. And so some individuals are reaching into me because they know that statistic, and they're so anxious and worried about birthing in the hospital, so [I'm] being very intentional and working with birth workers as well. The doulas, the lactation support midwives and so we're wrapping services around these families, because we do recognize that there's something going on in the medical system, but it really takes a holistic approach.

It takes a multi-disciplinary approach, where all hands are on deck, like we want to secure this family with the most treatment and support that they can have through this whole pregnancy birthing process, and especially postpartum, because that is where the mortality rates are the most high.

You also have the Momology Wellness Club for people. What inspired you to create it?

We offered a supportive space where I got to connect with other moms and learn from them, and also realize that I'm not the only one. I'm a mom as well. I began to realize in working with them, there were some things that were missed also in my mom journey. As I began to reflect and do my own work, I realized, 'Wait, that was depression.' I didn't realize while I was pregnant with my daughter, I was struggling with depression.

So what the data also tells us is support groups are valid. Individuals being in support groups allows them to also learn from one another, but then pick up some skills and things that allow them to see that 'I'm in community.'

What resources are available for mothers who may be struggling with their mental health in Louisville?

I'm excited to share that a website was actually just launched for the whole state of Kentucky. You can go to Kentucky Public Health. It will give you the information where you can learn the providers. You can also have a phone line that is accessible, that you can call in and talk to someone, judgment free, like this is your opportunity just to get connected to someone and just talk about some things that are coming up, and then they will direct you to a provider of care.

Also, we're also trying to destigmatize what it looks like to seek mental health support for you.

Just because you're struggling, that does not mean that you have a diagnosis. I always tell people to talk about mental wellness. You deserve mental wellness, but everyone's treatment looks different in how they care for their mind. And so what I may have looks different. Some of us may need medication. Some of us may need certain routines and coping strategies. But what it is allowing us to do is destigmatize that if I reach in to care for my mind, it doesn't mean I'm crazy. It doesn't mean that this is going to disrupt my life, but it just means that I'm caring for my mind, just as I would if I was getting a trainer for my body.

We're doing a better job as far as investing in maternal mental health, and there are people out here that are ready to care for you and your family.

