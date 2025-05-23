Hoosier Lottery not actively lobbying lawmakers to allow online lottery

State lottery officials said they’re not lobbying lawmakers in a bid to allow online lottery.

The Hoosier Lottery nearly added online games a few years ago before legislators halted that effort.

State lawmakers passed a bill in 2022 that required the Hoosier Lottery to get legislative approval to add online games. Since then, the lottery has been passive when it comes to advocating for online expansion — taking what Executive Director Sarah Taylor called an educational-informational approach.

But Taylor also noted that, as the Hoosier Lottery celebrates an anniversary, it’s been selling the same types of games the same way for 35 years.

“Folks have changed,” Taylor said. “We’re looking to sustain the lottery for quite some time.”

READ MORE: Hoosier Lottery taking cautious approach to business plan as economic worries soften revenues

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

A House committee approved a bill legalizing online lottery this year. But that bill didn’t advance any further.

It’s likely similar legislation will be offered again next year.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.