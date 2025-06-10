© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Chillicothe paper mill to close by Aug. 10

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By WOSU News Staff
Published June 10, 2025 at 11:37 AM EDT
View of a paper mill with a tall red and white striped smokestack, surrounded by lush greenery, with a town visible in the background.
Pixelle Specialty Solution
The Pixelle Specialty Solutions paper mill in Chillicothe.

The operator of a Chillicothe paper mill says it plans to close the mill by Aug. 10.

Pixelle Speciality Solutions released a notice on the closing date on Tuesday.

The statement says Pixelle will continue to work with JobsOhio and federal, state and local officials regarding the site's future.

Pixelle is still trying to sell the plant, but is preparing to close it if it can't. The company plans to transfer the property to an entity JobsOhio designates to support the site's redevelopment.

The closing would eliminate 826 jobs.

In April, Pixelle said it would be pausing the mill's closure until the end of the year.

Pixelle is owned by H.I.G. Capital.
