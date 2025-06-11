Beloved Browns star Nick Chubb heads to Houston after injury comeback

Nick Chubb’s time with the Cleveland Browns is coming to an end. The fan-favorite running back is signing with the Houston Texans on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, leaving behind a seven-season legacy in Cleveland.

Chubb’s departure follows a devastating knee injury suffered in Week 2 of 2023—his second major injury to the same leg. Ideastream Public Media’s commentator Terry Pluto says that injury likely forced the team’s hand.

“Everybody in the NFL feels the pressure of time and injury,” Pluto said. “You know—when is the big injury going to come? Will I have time to come back? Will the team want me to come back?”

"Everybody likes to wear different jerseys of players that you think are good role models and good players, and Chubb was a very easy one." Terry Pluto

Chubb was a four-time Pro Bowler and logged 29 games with over 100 rushing yards. His best season came in 2022, when he ran for more than 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns. In his limited action in 2023, that average dropped to just three yards per carry—a sharp decline for a player once seen as one of the NFL’s elite backs.

“He went from looking like really the best Browns running back I'd ever seen, with the exception of Jim Brown—to frankly, just another guy,” Pluto said.

At the end of the 2024 season, Chubb suffered a broken foot. The Browns restructured Chubb’s contract this offseason to allow more recovery time, but the team ultimately chose to move in a new direction.

“The Browns are looking at the situation and probably thinking, look, we need to get younger at running back,” Pluto said.

During the NFL Draft in April, the team selected two running backs: Quinshon Judkins (2nd round) and Dylan Sampson (4th round). Running back Jerome Ford also agreed to reduce his 2025 salary from $3.486 million to $1.75 million.

“(The Browns) never bring it up themselves, but they're always washing all their pennies on the salary cap, not because they don't want to pay the money. (Owner) Jimmy Haslam has the money. But the salary cap limits how much you can pay. And the Browns still are dealing with the (quarterback) Deshaun Watson mess. He still is their biggest burden on the salary cap, and he's not going to even play this year.”

In Houston, Chubb joins a playoff-caliber team with a young quarterback and an emerging offense. The Texans already have veteran Joe Mixon but are looking to add depth and experience at the position.

“Houston is a very good team… And it’s a good spot for (Chubb) to find out exactly what he’s got left,” Pluto said.

Chubb leaves Cleveland ranked third on the franchise’s all-time rushing list, with over 6,500 yards and 48 touchdowns. Beyond the stats, Pluto said Chubb has been one of his favorite players since the franchise returned in 1999.

“I would say (Chubb) and Phil Dawson, the kicker, just because to me, the two represent all that you would want from a Cleveland pro athlete playing for the Browns,” Pluto said. “(They’re) classy in defeat, humble when you do have some success (and) excellent in the community. Everybody likes to wear different jerseys of players that you think are good role models and good players, and Chubb was a very easy one. If you wanted to buy your kid a jersey, buy him Nick Chubb. And the tough thing now is Nick Chubb next year will be wearing a jersey from the Houston Texans.”